8,330 Shares in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ambarella by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $83,810.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $38,439.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $479,295.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 over the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.29 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

