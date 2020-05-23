8,615 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

