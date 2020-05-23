Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives $8.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

