Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.87

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and traded as low as $22.50. Actual Experience shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 5,344 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.11.

Actual Experience Company Profile (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

