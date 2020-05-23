Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Advance Auto Parts worth $45,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

