AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PVH by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in PVH by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in PVH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

