AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,955 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,725,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 732,810 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $17,702,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

