AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,026 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,175 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5,842.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,334.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 905,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,790 shares of company stock worth $23,381,419. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

