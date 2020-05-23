AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,655 Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $5,188,120 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

