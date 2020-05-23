AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.81% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93.

