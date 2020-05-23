AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE WWE opened at $44.51 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,496 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.