AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,218.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 289,416 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

