AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

