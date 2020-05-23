AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $147,747,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.