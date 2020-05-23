AE Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 203,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.