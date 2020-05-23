AE Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.