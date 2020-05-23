AE Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,488,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,337.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $3,983,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,686. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

