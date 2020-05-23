AE Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,890,000 after buying an additional 335,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,281,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

