AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 82.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

MSCI stock opened at $337.97 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $356.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

