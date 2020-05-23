AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

XBI opened at $104.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $107.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

