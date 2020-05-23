AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $368,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,490 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

