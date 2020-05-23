AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cloudera by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock worth $8,543,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

