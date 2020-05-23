AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $384,000 in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 248.67 and a beta of 2.05. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

