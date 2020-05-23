AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $403,000 in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Z stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,328.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,062 shares of company stock worth $23,555,100 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.