AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $405,000 in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,450,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

