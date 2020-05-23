AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inphi by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Inphi by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $686,318.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,568.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $120.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.