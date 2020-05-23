AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,822,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,020.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 283,742 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,664,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $89.97 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.