AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 48.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

