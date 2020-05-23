AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after buying an additional 798,815 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after buying an additional 911,423 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $602,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,617,277 shares of company stock valued at $578,365,971 over the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

