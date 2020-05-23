AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,001 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 562,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 194,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 786,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

SFM opened at $24.29 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

