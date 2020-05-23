AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,739 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,229 shares of company stock worth $739,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of SYNA opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

