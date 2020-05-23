AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,172 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.25. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,910,787 shares of company stock valued at $635,991,843.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

