AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.