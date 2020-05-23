AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

RWO opened at $36.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

