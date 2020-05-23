AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,298 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

