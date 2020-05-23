AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 461,758 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.