AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,231,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,832,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,572,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500 over the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

