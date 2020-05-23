AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,193,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 970,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.