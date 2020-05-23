Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.87 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,459. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,871,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

