Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $54.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

