AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 467.58 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 441.39 ($5.81), with a volume of 85225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJB. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 50.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.64.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of £448.64 ($590.16), for a total value of £2,243,200 ($2,950,802.42).

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

