Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

