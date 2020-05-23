Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,975.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

