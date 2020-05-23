Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,975.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

