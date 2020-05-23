Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

