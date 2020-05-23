American International Group Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,391,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.77 million, a P/E ratio of -170.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,575 shares of company stock worth $193,357. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

