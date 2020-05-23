American International Group Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,937 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Office Depot worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Office Depot by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,971,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,032 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Office Depot stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.31. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

