American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Coherus Biosciences worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

