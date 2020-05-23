Analysts Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Price Target at CHF 18.50

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 21 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.