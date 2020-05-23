Analysts Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Target Price at $29.78

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 166.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $143,768 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.